Green Critical Minerals Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Green Critical Minerals Limited reported a successful Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Christopher Zielinski. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

