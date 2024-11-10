Green Critical Minerals Plans Major Security Issue

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 20 million options, set to expire in July 2027, with a strike price of $0.01. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the evolving green minerals sector as the company seeks to expand its financial base. The issuance is scheduled for December 2024, potentially influencing the company’s stock market performance.

