News & Insights

Stocks

Green Critical Minerals Plans Major Security Issue

November 10, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 20 million options, set to expire in July 2027, with a strike price of $0.01. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the evolving green minerals sector as the company seeks to expand its financial base. The issuance is scheduled for December 2024, potentially influencing the company’s stock market performance.

For further insights into AU:GCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.