Green Critical Minerals Pauses Trading for Capital Raise

November 06, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited (ASX: GCM) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement regarding a capital raise. This pause in trading is designed to give the company time to finalize details before resuming normal market activity, expected by November 11, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement, which could impact the company’s stock value.

