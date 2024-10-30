Green Critical Minerals Ltd to Host Annual General Meeting

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2024 in Subiaco, WA, where shareholders will discuss the company’s financial performance and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s management and influence future strategic decisions.

