Green Critical Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 381,510,660 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code GCM. This development could attract investor interest as the company continues to expand its market presence. Investors may want to keep an eye on GCM for potential investment opportunities.

