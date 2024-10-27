Green Critical Minerals Issues 10 Million Unquoted Securities

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted performance rights as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These securities are classified under new classes, Performance Rights Class C and D, and will not be quoted on the ASX. The move indicates a strategic allocation of equity to potentially bolster the company’s future growth and operations.

