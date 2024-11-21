Green Critical Minerals to Issue 7 Million New Shares

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced a plan to issue 7 million new fully paid ordinary shares, set for December 31, 2024. This move is part of a strategic placement that aims to boost the company’s capital and potentially enhance its stock market presence. Investors interested in emerging mineral industries will find this development noteworthy as it could influence future market valuations.

