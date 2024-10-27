Green Critical Minerals to Issue 20 Million Securities

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 20 million ordinary fully paid securities, set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move follows previous transactions outlined in prior market communications, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic developments. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this an intriguing opportunity to watch as the company progresses.

