Green Court Reduces New Oriental Education Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Green Court sold 138,300 shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

Stake’s quarter-end value decreased by $5.46 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes

Transaction represented a 7.31% change relative to fund’s 13F AUM

Post-trade stake: 293,420 shares valued at $16.62 million

Green Court is downsizing, with this position now representing 15.37% of AUM

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Green Court Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)by 138,300 shares. At quarter-end, the remaining stake was valued at $16.62 million, with the change reflecting both share sales and market price shifts.

What else to know

This sale reduces the EDU position to 15.37% of Green Court’s 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: PDD: $42.97 million (39.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TCOM: $24.67 million (22.8% of AUM)

NYSE: TME: $16.24 million (15.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ATAT: $7.58 million (7.0% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, shares were priced at $52.13, up 6.7% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.37 billion Net income (TTM) $420.09 million Dividend yield 2.36% Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $52.13

Company snapshot

New Oriental Education & Technology Group is a leading provider of private educational services in China, operating a large network of schools, learning centers, and online platforms. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of offerings to address a broad spectrum of educational needs, from test preparation to language training and international study consulting.

Its scale and brand recognition position it as a key player in the Chinese education sector, serving millions of students nationwide. The company offers private educational services including K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training, and online education platforms.It generates revenue primarily through tuition fees for in-person and online courses, as well as sales of educational materials and consulting services.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group targets students in China seeking academic advancement, language proficiency, and overseas study opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

New Oriental has moved beyond the business model that once defined it, but the stock still has to prove the replacement model can earn at scale. The company exited China’s K-9 academic tutoring business at the end of 2021, leaving investors to judge EDU on a rebuilt mix of education services, test preparation, learning products, and adjacent businesses. The primary concern has shifted from the company’s survival after regulatory changes to the profitability and scalability of its new business model.

The strongest part of the latest quarter was not revenue growth itself, but the extent to which it translated into operating income. The company's revenue rose 19.8% year over year to $1.42 billion, while operating income climbed 44.8% and operating margin improved to 12.7% from 10.5%. That spread matters because it shows New Oriental getting more earnings power from its rebuilt revenue base. If the newer education businesses keep scaling with that kind of operating leverage, EDU becomes less a recovery trade and more a test of durable profitability.

For investors, EDU’s stronger margins make the recovery more compelling, but it also raises the bar for the next phase of growth. New learning centers, teachers, marketing, and product investment can all dilute operating leverage if growth becomes more expensive to capture. The next phase depends less on proving demand exists and more on proving New Oriental can keep converting that demand into higher operating income.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.