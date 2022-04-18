Green coffee stocks rise in the U.S. for 1st time since August

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The amount of green coffee stored at ports in the United States, the world's largest consumer of the beverage, increased at the end of March for the first time since August 2021, according to data from the Green Coffee Association (GCA) released on Monday.

The increase, however, was marginal at only 1% from the previous month, or 54,950 60-kg bags, to a total amount of 5.82 million bags.

Green coffee stocks in the United States had fallen for six consecutive months previously amid a global supply tightness due to weather issues in producing countries such as Brazil and a container shortage that hampered beans' transportation.

The GCA data includes both the coffee at ICE exchange warehouses and volumes kept by other market participants at U.S. ports (see table below).

ICE certified stocks had fallen to the lowest level in 22 years late in February, but have stabilized since. KC-TOT-TOT

PORTS TOTAL CHANGE

NEW YORK 1,920,401 -91,156

NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE 485,842 60,041

JACKSONVILLE 397,528 -20,930

MIAMI 130,343 1,244

HOUSTON 737,513 -1,803

LAREDO 26,500 1,271

SAN FRANCISCO 449,455 -52,316

NORFOLK 162,889 -50,449

PACIFIC NORTHWEST 286,813 112,340

LOS ANGELES/LONG BEACH 121,521 -1,892

BALTIMORE 272,792 25,103

SOUTH CAROLINA 653,593 64,217

SAVANNAH 175,108 9,280

TOTAL USA: 5,820,298 54,950

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

