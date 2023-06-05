Green coffee stocks improve slightly in Europe, remain at 5-year low in Japan

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Stocks of green coffee improved slightly in Europe at the end of April, but remained at the lowest in five years in Japan, two of the largest areas for coffee consumption in the world along with the United States and Brazil.

According to data compiled by U.S.-based Coffee Trading Academy, stocks of green coffee in Europe rose to 11.19 million 60-kg bags at the end of April from 11.07 million bags in March due mostly to a large increase for robusta beans (4.47 million bags versus 4.04 million bags in March).

European green coffee stocks hit the lowest for the last five years in March.

In Japan, total stocks of green coffee fell to 2.33 million bags at the end of April, the lowest level since at least 2018 and well below the long-term average for that month of 2.96 million bags.

Green coffee stocks at destination countries are one of the main fundamental data points for the coffee market, since coffee consumption is mostly inelastic.

There is no longer stocks data for the U.S. market as the Green Coffee Association (GCA) decided to stop releasing its monthly report.

In its last report, GCA said stocks in the U.S. had fallen to the lowest in 10 months at the end of March.

Brazilian coffee broker Escritorio Carvalhaes said in its weekly report over the weekend that GCA probably stopped releasing the data because the numbers were indicating a fall to "historically low stocks levels".

GCA has not given an explanation for stopping the release of the data.

In Brazil, the other big consuming region, there has been no stocks data since government agency Conab stopped doing an annual assessment in 2020.

