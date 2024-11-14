Green Build Technology Sees Revenue Growth Amid Margin Decline

Green Build Technology Ltd. (SG:Y06) has released an update.

Green Build Technology Ltd. has reported a rise in revenue from RMB2.1 million to RMB2.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by new consulting and management contracts. However, the gross profit margin dropped from 100% to 77% due to the transfer of operational costs previously borne by a disposed group. The company is actively working to meet financial exit criteria to improve its standing on the Singapore Exchange watch-list.

