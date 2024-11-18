News & Insights

Green Bridge Metals Welcomes New Board Member

November 18, 2024 — 12:41 pm EST

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation has appointed seasoned mining expert Robert G. Krause to its Board of Directors, aiming to leverage his extensive experience in mineral exploration to enhance their strategic initiatives. Krause’s successful track record in discovering and managing mineral deposits, particularly in challenging environments, is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and shareholder value.

