Green Bridge Metals Names New CFO

Green Bridge Metals Corporation has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation has appointed Christopher Gulka as its new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, following the resignation of Geoff Balderson. Gulka, who has over 30 years of experience in capital markets, will receive 25,000 restricted share units and 200,000 stock options as part of his new role.

