Green Bridge Metals Launches $4M Private Placement

Green Bridge Metals Corporation, previously known as Mich Resources Ltd., is set to raise $4 million through a non-brokered private placement by offering over 30 million units at $0.13 each. These funds will bolster the company’s operations and overall working capital. The units include a common share and a half warrant, allowing the purchase of additional shares over a five-year period.

