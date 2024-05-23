News & Insights

Green Bridge Metals Launches $4M Private Placement

May 23, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation, previously known as Mich Resources Ltd., is set to raise $4 million through a non-brokered private placement by offering over 30 million units at $0.13 each. These funds will bolster the company’s operations and overall working capital. The units include a common share and a half warrant, allowing the purchase of additional shares over a five-year period.

