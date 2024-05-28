News & Insights

Stocks

Green Bridge Metals Boosts Marketing with New Partnership

May 28, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation has partnered with Outside the Box Capital Inc. to bolster its digital marketing efforts for a six-month period starting May 27, 2024, with a service fee of $150,000 CAD. The collaboration aims to enhance the company’s online presence through social media platforms, as part of its broader strategy to develop its battery metal-rich mineral assets. This move is concurrent with Green Bridge’s private placement initiative to fund its exploration projects in the South Contact Zone, Minnesota.

For further insights into TSE:GRBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.