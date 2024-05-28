Green Bridge Metals Boosts Marketing with New Partnership

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation has partnered with Outside the Box Capital Inc. to bolster its digital marketing efforts for a six-month period starting May 27, 2024, with a service fee of $150,000 CAD. The collaboration aims to enhance the company’s online presence through social media platforms, as part of its broader strategy to develop its battery metal-rich mineral assets. This move is concurrent with Green Bridge’s private placement initiative to fund its exploration projects in the South Contact Zone, Minnesota.

