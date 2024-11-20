News & Insights

Green Bridge Metals Appoints New Technical Advisor

November 20, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation has appointed Dr. George Hudak as their Technical Advisor, leveraging his 30 years of experience in mineral exploration. Dr. Hudak’s expertise in high-purity metal production and environmentally friendly processes will enhance Green Bridge’s exploration efforts in Minnesota’s Duluth Complex.

