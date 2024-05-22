Green Bridge Metals Appoints Mining Expert

News & Insights

May 22, 2024

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation has bolstered its leadership team by bringing on Michael Henrichsen as a Technical Advisor to the Board. Henrichsen, renowned for his structural geology expertise, has a track record of significant contributions in the discovery and development of gold deposits and mining operations across reputable companies like Newmont Corporation and Auryn Resources. His strategic leadership has previously attracted substantial investments and yielded impressive returns, including a lucrative acquisition deal while at Auryn Resources.

