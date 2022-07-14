Green Brick Partners Trading Higher Ahead Of Joining S&P SmallCap 600 Index

(RTTNews) - Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) are rising more than 8% in the morning trade on Thursday on the news of it joining the S&P SmallCap 600.

Green Brick Partners, that operates as a homebuilding and land development company, is set to join the index on July 20.

GRBK, currently at $23.48, has traded in the range of $16.80-$32.25 in the past 52 weeks.

