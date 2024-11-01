Green Brick Partners Posts Record Q3 2024 Results

Green Brick Partners Inc ( (GRBK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Green Brick Partners Inc presented to its investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company operating in Texas, Georgia, and Florida, known for its strategic land acquisitions and self-development capabilities. The company has reported record-breaking third-quarter results for 2024, highlighting significant growth in home closings revenue and diluted earnings per share, both reaching unprecedented levels for any third quarter. Key financial achievements include a 26.8% increase in new homes delivered, totaling 956 units, and a 25.7% surge in home closings revenue, amounting to $523 million. The company also reported a robust net new home order increase of 11.3%, demonstrating strong demand in its markets. Green Brick’s financial stability is underscored by a net debt to total capital ratio of 12.5% and a year-to-date return on equity of 27.0%. Looking ahead, Green Brick Partners remains optimistic about sustaining its growth trajectory, bolstered by its strategic market positioning and commitment to operational excellence as it continues to capitalize on favorable industry trends and demographic shifts.

