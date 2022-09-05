Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) sheds 8.0% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) share price down 15% in the last month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 156% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 8.0%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Green Brick Partners achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 60% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 3.95 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:GRBK Earnings Per Share Growth September 5th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Green Brick Partners shares lost 4.9% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 18%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 21% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Green Brick Partners has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

