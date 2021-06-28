Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Green Brick Partners is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$130m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$146m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Green Brick Partners has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

NasdaqCM:GRBK Return on Capital Employed June 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Green Brick Partners compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Green Brick Partners.

What Can We Tell From Green Brick Partners' ROCE Trend?

Green Brick Partners is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 94%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Green Brick Partners thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Green Brick Partners is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 212% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

