Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Green Brick Partners, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$188m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$183m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Green Brick Partners has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Green Brick Partners' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Green Brick Partners. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 130%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Green Brick Partners' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Green Brick Partners is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 167% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

