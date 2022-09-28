Green Brick Partners, Inc.'s stock is down 9.7%, but insiders still have about US$22k in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who bought Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 9.7% drop. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$499k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$521k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Green Brick Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Harry Brandler for US$499k worth of shares, at about US$19.97 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$20.83. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Harry Brandler was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GRBK Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Green Brick Partners

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Green Brick Partners insiders own about US$61m worth of shares. That equates to 6.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Green Brick Partners Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Green Brick Partners insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Green Brick Partners insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Green Brick Partners. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Green Brick Partners that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

