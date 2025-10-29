Green Brick Partners, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $77.85 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $89.11 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $499.09 million from $523.66 million last year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.85 Mln. vs. $89.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $499.09 Mln vs. $523.66 Mln last year.

