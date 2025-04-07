Is Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Green Brick Partners (GRBK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Green Brick Partners is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Green Brick Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GRBK has gained about 2.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -7.5%. This means that Green Brick Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Allianz SE (ALIZY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.1%.

In Allianz SE's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Green Brick Partners belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.7% so far this year, so GRBK is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Allianz SE falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.4%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Green Brick Partners and Allianz SE. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

