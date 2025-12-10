Is Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Green Brick Partners (GRBK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Green Brick Partners is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 92 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Green Brick Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GRBK has returned 13.7% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 3.7%. This means that Green Brick Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (ALFVY). The stock is up 17.7% year-to-date.

For Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Green Brick Partners belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.1% so far this year, so GRBK is performing better in this area.

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved +12.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Green Brick Partners and Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (ALFVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.