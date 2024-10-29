Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Green Brick Partners (GRBK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share, indicating an increase of 33.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $540.01 million, representing an increase of 28.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Green Brick Partners metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Land and lots revenue' at $3.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Residential units revenue' of $536.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net New Home orders' will likely reach 853. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 788 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'New homes delivered' will reach 900. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 754.

Analysts forecast 'Backlog units' to reach 777. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 916 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Active selling communities at end of period' stands at 105. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Green Brick Partners have returned -8.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, GRBK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

