Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Green Brick Partners (GRBK) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $19.95 in the previous session. Green Brick Partners has gained 72% since the start of the year compared to the -14.5% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -13.6% return for the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2020, Green Brick Partners reported EPS of $0.68 versus consensus estimate of $0.48 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 20.11%.

For the current fiscal year, Green Brick Partners is expected to post earnings of $2.18 per share on $976.16 million in revenues. This represents an 88.79% change in EPS on a 23.3% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.61 per share on $1.23 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 19.41% and 26.08%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Green Brick Partners may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Green Brick Partners has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.2X versus its peer group's average of 10X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Green Brick Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Green Brick Partners passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Green Brick Partners shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.