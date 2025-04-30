GREEN BRICK PARTNERS Earnings Results: $GRBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS ($GRBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $1.67 per share, missing estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $497,620,000, missing estimates of $500,243,700 by $-2,623,700.

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS Insider Trading Activity

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS insiders have traded $GRBK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID EINHORN has made 1 purchase buying 1,017,163 shares for an estimated $70,346,993 and 2 sales selling 1,017,163 shares for an estimated $70,346,993 .

and 2 sales selling 1,017,163 shares for an estimated . RICHARD S PRESS sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $241,640

NEAL J SUIT (General Counsel & EVP) sold 2,787 shares for an estimated $166,467

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of GREEN BRICK PARTNERS stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

