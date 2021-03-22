Green boom expected in European junk bond market

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Mar 22 (IFR) - The European high-yield bond market is finally set to catch up with other asset classes on ESG , with green junk euro bond issuance expected to boom over the next 12 months.

Junk bond issuers have already priced €1.3bn in green or sustainability-linked euro bonds in 2021 – three times the volume of green bonds issued over the entirety of 2020, according to IFR data.

All four companies that have issued green bonds – Via Celere, PPC, Faurecia and Ardagh – are debut issuers in the format.

Another issuer, again with an ESG debut, has now joined the pipeline. Novelis (Ba3/BB–), a producer of flat-rolled aluminium products, is marketing €500m eight-year non-call three senior unsecured green notes (B1/BB–). Net proceeds will help repay some of the company's US$595m in term loans, while an amount equal to the net proceeds will be allocated to eligible green projects.

Physical bookrunners JP Morgan (B&D) and Deutsche Bank (logistics) kicked off calls with investors on Monday.

Historically, ESG-related issuance has been more of a burden for high-yield issuers, as they are not as well equipped to invest in sustainability reporting. But, thanks to various pressures including a recent change in European Union regulations, that is all about to change, said Trisha Taneja, head of ESG advisory in origination & advisory at Deutsche Bank.

“We’re at a tipping point," said Taneja. "There’s increased demand for ESG products in the market which has come along with European regulation, so most investors are thinking about ESG more structurally – they have to comply with disclosure regulations as well as thinking about what they’re doing from a green or sustainability perspective."

Private equity firms are also under pressure to improve their ESG credentials, Taneja said.

"General Partners are under pressure from their Limited Partners to integrate ESG into financing considerations for their portfolio companies," she said. "These are really the two drivers pushing the green high-yield bond market forward."

European high-yield companies that want to burnish their ESG credentials now have the choice between issuing a green bond or a sustainability-linked bond.

Greek state-owned utility Public Power Corp priced European high-yield's first sustainability-linked bond issue on March 12, with bankers saying there are more such instruments on the way.

In a show of just how much demand there was for the bond, PPC (B/BB–) came back to the market just 10 days later with a planned €75m tap of those €650m 3.875% sustainability-linked bonds due 2026.

The tap was soon upsized to €125m. Price talk was 100.50–100.75. Physical bookrunners were HSBC (B&D) and Goldman Sachs, which were also acting as global coordinators alongside Citigroup.

Green bonds are more suited to cap-ex-heavy sectors like aluminium producers, said Taneja, while sustainability-linked bonds are good for companies looking to make more of a holistic transition.

SLBs are measured against performance metrics (or key performance indicators) – rather than a requirement to allocate bond proceeds to specific green projects – and so may allow more junk-rated companies to issue debt tied to ESG concerns, bankers have said.

"I think 2021 will be the year of high-yield in ESG," said a corporate bond banker. "We've seen the discussion and engagement from an ESG disclosure standpoint and we've had quite a lot of dialogue and engagement, utilising the sustainability-linked bonds even more than the use of proceeds labels."

The key to the explosion of green bonds across all asset classes is the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, which is expected to reshape global ESG investing by arming investors with a deluge of data and information that is expected to drive profound changes in the way that sustainable funds are managed, labelled and sold.

The rules, which took effect on March 10, require financial institutions to disclose how they assess sustainability risk and the impact of their investments in a bid to beat "greenwashing".

Fund managers that meet the requirements are expected to benefit from the surge of investment into ESG funds. New money going into ESG funds hit a record US$152bn in the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly double the US$83bn in the third quarter, according to Morningstar and Moody’s.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan, additional reporting from Tessa Walsh; editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)

