Green bonds fly as Caixa joins ESG capital club

By Tom Revell

LONDON, Mar 9 (IFR) - A combination of green labelling and a spread pick-up to the tightest core European names helped CaixaBank and Intesa Sanpaolo pull in strong demand for their respective green Tier 2 and senior preferred transactions on Tuesday, even as both were priced inside the issuers' curves.

In issuing its first green subordinated bond, CaixaBank joins a small but growing segment of the ESG FIG market. It follows European peers De Volksbank and AIB Group in issuing green-labelled Tier 2, and becomes the second Spanish issuer of green subordinated debt after BBVA, which sold a green AT1 last July.

"[CaixaBank's deal] underlines the acceptance of green sub debt," said a banker away from the deal. "It looks to have gone very well, moving more than 30bp start to finish."

Leads Bank of America, CaixaBank, JP Morgan, Nomura and Societe Generale marketed the June 2031 non-call 2026 transaction with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 195bp area.

A €1bn deal was ultimately launched at 163bp. The final book stood at €2.2bn-plus, after having peaked above €3bn.

Bankers saw fair value at 165bp–170bp, extrapolating from the non-green Tier 2s of CaixaBank and other Spanish banks.

The new issue is CaixaBank's second green bond of 2021, following a €1bn senior non-preferred on February 2, and third overall.

Proceeds will be used to finance part of CaixaBank's pool of green assets, which as of end-2020 stood at €4.2bn, comprising 85% renewable energy loans and 15% green building loans.

The deal – which is expected to be rated Ba1/BBB–/BBB–/BBB(High) (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch/DBRS) – was launched in conjunction with an any-and-all tender offer for CaixaBank's 3.5% €1bn February 2027 non-call 2022 Tier 2 notes.

CaixaBank said it was launching the tender to manage its Tier 2 capital position, improve its debt profile and optimise its future interest expense. The offer expires on March 16, with the results to be announced on March 17.

Binary market

Intesa Sanpaolo, meanwhile, launched a €1.25bn seven-year senior preferred at 93bp over mid-swaps, inside initial price thoughts of 120bp area.

Books were last reported above €3.4bn (excluding JLM interest).

Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, ING and NatWest Markets were the leads.

"It's a seven-year, it's green and it's a name that is still offering some spread compared to core European names, so it's no surprise it has gone very well," said a syndicate banker away from the leads.

"You can see how different the reception is for this compared to some of the high-quality senior trades we saw last week, which did not even get to €1bn [of demand.] It's a very binary market."

Intesa Sanpaolo's deal was priced 3bp inside its conventional senior preferred curve, with its 1.75% €1.25bn March 2028s bid at 96bp on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb figures.

"Green deals obviously have a bit more momentum these days, and Intesa has such a great following domestically that investors know their transactions tend to have good follow-up and support as well," said the first banker, a lead on the transaction.

"Fair value for a [non-green] security was in the mid-90s, so its through that, and it's a decent size transaction."

The deal, which is expected to be rated Baa1/BBB/BBB––/BBB(High), is Intesa's third ESG bond.

The proceeds of the new issue will be used to finance mortgages for green buildings with an EPC Label of A or B, or mortgages granted for building refurbishment that leads to at least two steps of improvement in EPC Label.

Intesa noted in an investor presentation that properties with EPC Label A make up 74.3% of its green buildings portfolio.

(Reporting by Tom Revell, editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)

((tom.revell@refinitiv.com; +44 (0) 7557 138961))