Green Bonds and Beyond: How BVP Fuels Central American Markets

For Bolsa de Valores de Panamá (BVP), democratizing markets to make them accessible to all investors is a priority, and BVP's Chief Executive Officer Olga Cantillo knew that the process had to start with an enhanced trading platform.

"Our goal is to become the hub for capital markets in the region, and replacing our trading platform was one of our strategies to help us achieve this goal," Cantillo said. "Nasdaq was the trading platform we were looking for to raise our market standards."

Cantillo said the process of upgrading BVP's trading platform to matching engine technology via Nasdaq Financial Framework was "easy." The new platform, which launched in January of 2019, took about a year to complete.

"BVP has shown significant commitment to becoming a central player in positioning Panama as a major capital markets hub in Latin America," said Carlos Patino, head of Latin America for Nasdaq Market Technology. "By launching its exchange on Nasdaq’s matching engine technology, they will be offering the market a world-class matching engine with capabilities to expand, grow and be a key driver of the Panamanian economy."

BVP's mission is to develop and promote the Panama Stock Market for business financing by becoming a capital markets hub for issuers and investors in the region. The stock exchange has grown since its founding in 1990, with a market cap of about $35 billion and over $6.1 billion in total volume traded, as of year-end 2018. To drive growth, BVP leverages Panama’s biggest competitive advantages, including its geographical position and the use of the U.S. dollar as its legal currency.

Right now, however, Cantillo said not everyone has access to the capital markets.

“We are working on different fronts to democratize our market. We have launched an educational program that allows students and people in general to learn about the capital market. It is important that students see in the capital market an opportunity to invest, but also as a career,” Cantillo said.

Cantillo noted that Panama needs more people in the capital-markets workforce, but many people don't necessarily think about the industry as a career opportunity because it's not within the "core of our culture."

The BVP CEO is also developing new investment areas in the markets, particularly sustainable investing. BVP this year joined the Climate Bonds Partners Program, which gathers members of the global financial sector, including investors, banks and issuers, to tout the development of green bond standards. The Panama Stock Exchange is also a member and official supporter of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, a UN Partnership Programme designed to promote responsible investment in sustainable development advance corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Cantillo first brought green bonds into focus for BVP when exploring new products for the local market. In her research, green bonds repeatedly came up as a prominent emerging product, so she brought their research to the board of directors and other market players, resulting in efforts to not only make sustainability a core part of the exchange's strategic plan but also to trade green bonds on BVP's recently enhanced trading platform. CIFI was the first green bond traded last October through Nasdaq ME.

"We still need to work on educating our investors and creating the market for responsible investments," Cantillo acknowledged.

As Cantillo steers BVP forward on its sustainability initiatives and green bonds endeavor, the Nasdaq trading platform at the heart of the stock exchange remains a central pillar in its strategy.

"Nasdaq is key in the execution of all the trades that are carried out in our market, offering the transparency and security that characterizes us," Cantillo said.

