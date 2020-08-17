Green bond issuance set to grow in 2H

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Aug 17 (IFR) - The EU's €750bn recovery fund is expected to add impetus to green bond issuance that is expected to continue through the second half of the year, as more corporates and sovereigns issue and more information becomes available on the EU's plans to issue as early as 2021.

There are few details around the EU's green bond plans and the recovery fund deal still needs to be ratified by the parliament. It is not yet clear whether scheduled 2021 issuance will include EU green bonds, but more information is expected in the fourth quarter, according to M&G Investments.

Green bond volume took a back seat to social bond issuance as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Europe, but the market’s upward trajectory is expected to resume after the summer break, particularly in the US dollar market.

The US has seen two large corporate deals in quick succession – a US$10bn sustainability bond for Google parent Alphabet with significant green projects (the largest issued in the US) and a US$3.25bn debut green bond for Visa – which is expected to open up the market to more green issuance in US dollars, bankers said.

More countries are expected to issue green bonds to stimulate growth by investing in environmentally friendly projects, in addition to countries that have already announced plans, such as Germany, Spain and Denmark.

“As much as the green market has seen a little bit of a dip, there is going to be an upswing moving into the third and fourth quarters and right up to 2021," said Trisha Taneja, head of ESG advisory for capital markets at Deutsche Bank.

The EU could potentially issue €800bn-€900bn by 2025 if all money is fully utilised and disbursed, and part of that issuance will almost certainly come to market as EU green bonds, according to forecasts by Morgan Stanley.

Issuance could be slightly delayed beyond early 2021 by the completion of screening criteria by the technical working group, which is assisting the EU Commission in developing the EU taxonomy as well as the EU green bond standard, M&G Investments said.

GOOD INTEREST

Interest in EU green bonds is expected to be strong as investors with mandates for high quality assets target an anticipated Triple A rating as an alternative to assets such as Bunds.

Redenomination risk in EU bonds could be reflected in a spread premium, which could broaden their appeal beyond sustainability specialists to portfolio managers seeking risk-free assets, which could be aided by technical factors if the ECB uses its asset purchasing scheme to pursue green objectives.

M&G Investments is calling for a more diversified green bond market as constructing a portfolio is still difficult from a risk-return perspective as it remains challenging to build a liquid and diversified portfolio with sufficient credit risk using only green bonds.

Around 50% of the Merrill Lynch Green Bond Index is rated Double A or higher, and 49% of the issuers are either sovereigns or quasi-sovereigns, with utilities at 21% and banks at 16%, but more corporates are expected to issue, M&G said.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; editing by Ian Edmondson)

((tessa.walsh@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 4048; Reuters Messaging: tessa.walsh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.