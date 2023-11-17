News & Insights

Greeks march to commemorate 1973 student uprising

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS

November 17, 2023 — 02:52 pm EST

Written by Renee Maltezou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thousands of Greeks marched peacefully through the streets of Athens on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the then- military junta.

More than 25,000 people participated in the demonstration, which often becomes a focal point for protests against government policies and over ongoing conflicts. It was one of the biggest turnouts in recent years.

Hundreds of police guarded the march to the Embassy of the United States, which provided tacit support to a seven-year military dictatorship that collapsed in 1974.

Demonstrators held banners reading "Resistance for ever!", others waved Palestinian flags. Groups of them later marched to the Israeli embassy.

There was tension between police and protesters in a similar march in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The junta unravelled in 1974, amid a public outcry over a coup they instigated in Cyprus, triggering Turkey's invasion of the island just days later.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((renee.maltezou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376439; Reuters Messaging: renee.maltezou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.