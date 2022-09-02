Greek yogurt maker Chobani files to withdraw U.S. IPO

Adds background

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Greek yogurt maker Chobani on Friday filed to withdraw its plans for an initial public offering in the United States.

The company did not provide any details for the IPO withdrawal.

Several companies have shelved plans for their listings in the U.S. this year as a selloff in the markets continues in the midst of recession concerns.

Reuters reported in March that Peter McGuinness, Chobani's former operating chief, will replace Pat Brown as the top boss at plant-based meat maker Impossible Foods.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.