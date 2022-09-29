Greek utility clinches winter LNG deal with TotalEnergies

ATHENS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest gas utility DEPA Commercial has clinched a deal with TotalEnergies TTEF.PA for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the winter months, the Greek energy ministry said on Thursday.

TotalEnergies will supply Greece with two LNG cargoes a month for five months until March 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by David Goodman )

