Greek unemployment eases to 12.1% in June

ATHENS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Greece's jobless dropped to 12.1% in June from 12.5% in the previous month, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 572,109 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 years the hardest hit.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

