Greek unemployment eases to 12.1% in June

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published

Greece's jobless dropped to 12.1% in June from 12.5% in the previous month, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 572,109 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 years the hardest hit.

