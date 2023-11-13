Greek state bank bailout fund sells 9% of Alpha bank to Unicredit

Adds details, background

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece's state-controlled bank bailout fund HFSF said on Monday it sold its 9% stake in Alpha Bank ACBr.AT to UniCredit after an improved bid by the Italian bank.

UniCredit CRDI.MI announced last month it would become Alpha Bank's biggest investor by buying a 9% stake owned by Greece's HFSF and also agreed to acquire most of Alpha's Romanian business.

"UniCredit purchased all of the shares at a price of 1.39 euros per share, representing a premium of 9.4% to the undisturbed closing price of the Shares on the Athens Stock Exchange on 20 October," the fund said in a press release.

Greece has been attracting significant investment as its economy strengthened after the crisis, prompting S&P Global to upgrade the country to investment grade in October.

HFSF sold last month its 1.4% stake in Eurobank and is expected to proceed with the sale of about 20% of National Bank in next coming days.

It acquired stakes in the four biggest lenders in the previous decade, injecting about 50 billion euros to recapitalise them during the country's financial crisis.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.