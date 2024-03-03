News & Insights

Greek regulator approves prospectus for Piraeus Bank stake sale

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

March 03, 2024 — 01:47 pm EST

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, March 3 (Reuters) - Greece's capital markets commission has approved the prospectus for the sale of shares in Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT owned by the country's bank bailout fund HFSF, it said on Sunday.

The securities regulator said the shares will be sold via a public offering in Greece. It did not give the size of the stake the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) would sell in the bank.

Two sources close to the process have told Reuters that the HFSF was likely to sell its entire 27% stake in the bank in early March.

