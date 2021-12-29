Greek private sector bank deposits rise in November

ATHENS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits rose in November, resuming an eight-month upward path that was interrupted in October, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Business and household bank deposits increased to 175.68 billion euros ($198.33 billion) at the end of November from 173.68 billion in October, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows increase since the beginning of this year. Lockdowns to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in consumer spending but the reopening of the economy led to a strong rebound.

Greece's economic rebound from the pandemic was helped by a strong performance in tourism in the third quarter, with the country's annual growth rate remaining in double digits as consumer spending and investment stayed robust.

($1 = 0.8858 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

