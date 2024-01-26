News & Insights

Greek private sector bank deposits rise in December

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

January 26, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greek business and household bank deposits rose to 194.78 billion euros ($211.65 billion) at the end of December from 188.48 billion at the end of November, Bank of Greece data showed on Friday.

Greek banks' deposit inflows had been increasing since the full lifting of COVID restrictions but rising consumer prices have hit household income in recent months.

($1 = 0.9203 euros)

