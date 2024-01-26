Greek private sector bank deposits rise in December

ATHENS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greek business and household bank deposits rose to 194.78 billion euros ($211.65 billion) at the end of December from 188.48 billion at the end of November, Bank of Greece data showed on Friday.

Greek banks' deposit inflows had been increasing since the full lifting of COVID restrictions but rising consumer prices have hit household income in recent months.

($1 = 0.9203 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

