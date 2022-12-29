Greek private sector bank deposits drop in November

ATHENS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits dropped for a second month in a row in November, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Business and household bank deposits decreased to 183.92 billion euros ($195.89 billion) at the end of November from 184.84 billion in October, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks' deposit inflows had been rising since the beginning of 2021 as lockdowns to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in consumer spending.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alison Williams)

