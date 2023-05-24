News & Insights

Greek President to appoint caretaker PM to prepare for new election

Credit: REUTERS/ELIAS MARCOU

May 24, 2023 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by Lefteris Papadimas and Alkis Kontantinidis for Reuters ->

ATHENS, May 24 (Reuters) - Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will appoint a senior judge as a caretaker prime minister on Wednesday to prepare for new parliamentary elections, the presidency said in a statement.

Greece's May 21 national election was inconclusive and party leaders could not form a coalition government.

