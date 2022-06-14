US Markets
Greek power grid set to unseal bids for new, smart energy meters

Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Greece's sole power grid operator HEDNO is set to unseal on Tuesday seven bids received in a tender to replace about 7 million outdated electricity meters across the country, the operator said.

Itron, Landis+GYR, Elster, Protasis, Iskraemeco, Gridspertise and Instrasoft International have bid to supply HEDNO with about 7 million energy meters.

The operator will shortlist the bidders who fulfil the criteria to proceed to the next stage of the tender, it said.

The new meters will allow consumers to save power and enable the operator to better supervise a grid which mainly consists of overhead cables exposed to adverse weather and susceptible to breakdowns.

The cost of project was not immediately known.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Most Popular