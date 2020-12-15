Greek parliament approves 2021 budget, deeper slump seen this year

ATHENS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers on Tuesday approved the government's 2021 budget that projects a deeper-than-expected recession this year after a second lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and a milder rebound next year.

This year's economic contraction is expected to reach 10.5%, deeper than a previously projected 8.2% slump contained in draft budget estimates in October.

For 2021, the budget projects a rebound with the economy growing by 4.8%, less than an earlier forecast of 7.5%.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic forced the Greek government to impose a second nationwide lockdown in early November after a big rise in infections, especially in the north of the country.

"This budget's execution hinges on the course of the health crisis but its growth prospects hinge on emerging from it," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told lawmakers before the vote.

Greece, which saw a quarter of its national output sapped by almost a decade of financial turmoil, emerged from recession in 2017 only to be slapped down again after the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

It has registered a total of 126,372 COVID-19 cases since the first outbreak in February and 3,785 deaths in total so far.

Mitsotakis said at least 12 billion euros would be invested in supporting businesses and employment by the end of the year.

A majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament approved the budget.

For the euro zone's most indebted economy as a percentage of GDP, this year's economic slump will push public debt to 208.9% with the debt load seen easing to 199.6% in 2021.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou Editing by Mark Heinrich)

