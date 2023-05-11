Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics S.A. - ADR (GOFPY) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics S.A. - ADR said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.38 per share ($0.77 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOFPY is 0.04%, an increase of 102.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 1,132K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics S.A. - ADR is 9.27. The forecasts range from a low of 8.30 to a high of $10.29. The average price target represents an increase of 53.33% from its latest reported closing price of 6.04.

The projected annual revenue for Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics S.A. - ADR is 2,023MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 957K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOFPY by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOFPY by 7.59% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOFPY by 77.10% over the last quarter.

EEMD - AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF holds 2K shares.

