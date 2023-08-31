Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics (GRKZF) Price Target Increased by 10.68% to 19.22

The average one-year price target for Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics (OTC:GRKZF) has been revised to 19.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.68% from the prior estimate of 17.36 dated December 13, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.52 to a high of 23.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from the latest reported closing price of 17.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRKZF is 0.48%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.31% to 28,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,629K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRKZF by 18.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,430K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRKZF by 15.47% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,968K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,405K shares, representing a decrease of 22.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRKZF by 6.17% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,809K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing a decrease of 26.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRKZF by 15.63% over the last quarter.

