Greek October current account gap widens, tourism revenue jump

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a slightly larger deficit in October compared to the same month last year while tourism revenue rose, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

Central bank data showed the current account gap reached 781 million euros ($882.53 million) from a deficit of 736 million euros in October 2020.

The Bank of Greece said the deficit widened by 45 million euros year on year in October, on the back of a rise in the trade gap as imports increased more than exports.

But the services balance surplus more than doubled, reflecting an improvement mainly the travel balance.

For the first 10 months of 2021, the current account gap fell by 2.7 billion euros year on year to 6.4 billion helped by an increase in the services surplus which was partly offset by a wider trade gap.

Tourism revenue in October jumped to 1.438 billion euros from 554 million a year earlier, when global restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on travel.

Greece's reserve assets rose to 12.3 billion euros from 12.2 billion in September.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

