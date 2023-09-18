Greek minister says five aid mission members killed in Libya road accident

Updates death toll with comment from minister made on Monday

ATHENS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Five members of a Greek humanitarian aid mission were killed in a road accident in Libya on Sunday, including two civilians, the Greek Defence Minister said in a statement on Monday.

Minister Nikos Dendias announced three days of national mourning in the Greek Armed Forces.

Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government, told a televised news conference on Sunday that four members had been killed and 15 injured, including seven in critical condition.

